Meet the people of the past during Open Monument Day

One of the most popular region-wide events in Flanders, Open Monument Day features more than 450 corona-proof events and activities

In a year when everything else seems to be cancelled, Open Monument Day in Flanders will fortunately go ahead on Sunday, albeit in a corona-proof form, adapted to present circumstances.

When the organisers realised that a “traditional” Open Monument Day wasn’t going to be possible this year, they designed an alternative version that accommodates the need for social distancing and avoids large gatherings. It was also important to plan activities that wouldn’t be cancelled at the last minute if Covid-19 restrictions were suddenly tightened.

The result is an event that in many ways resembles the Open Monument Day we’ve come to expect, with more than 450 activities taking place in nearly 200 communities across Flanders. However, this year’s event also includes a number of virtual visits that will take place online, some with live video feed.