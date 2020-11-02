Middelkerke’s new promenade wins Blue Innovation Award

The new seawall will transform the existing structure into a protective promenade with more greenery and more sun

The renovation (pictured above) will improve coastal defence and create a more attractive and accessible public space. “The new seawall, on which work recently started, will transform the current stone seawall into a protective promenade with more greenery, more sun and more accessibility,” Middelkerke mayor Jean-Marie Dedecker (LDD) told Het Nieuwsblad. The work is due to be completed in 2023.

The Nearshore Mussel Project won the SME Blue Innovation Wave award for its focus on large-scale cultivation of mussels in the North Sea. Maritime enterprise Brevisco, based in Ostend, developed and tested a variety of sustainable materials and rope configurations to allow environmentally conscious cultivation of tens of tons of mussels per hectare of sea.

The Corporate Blue Innovation Wave award was given to BeHydro’s Dual-Fuel Hydrogen Engine, a hydrogen- and diesel-powered motor that can be used in a variety of marine and industrial applications, including the first hydrogen tugboats to be used at the port of Antwerp. The dual-fuel technology means the engine can continue to supply power, even if no renewable energy or hydrogen is available.