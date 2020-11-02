Middelkerke’s new promenade wins Blue Innovation Award
Flanders’ Blue Cluster initiative has awarded four projects with the awards that recognise the best of the marine economy
The wild blue yonder
The awards were created by the non-profit Blauwe Cluster to showcase ideas, products and services in the blue economy, or the use and protection of the marine environment. Entries were judged on their innovative character, international image, market potential and link with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
A project to renovate the seawall at Middelkerke won two prizes – the Blue Innovation Captain award for government initiatives and the Inspirational Blue Wave award, chosen by a public vote. The seawall renovation is being carried out by the municipality of Middelkerke and Flanders’ Agency for Maritime Services and Coast.
The new seawall will transform the existing structure into a protective promenade with more greenery and more sun
The renovation (pictured above) will improve coastal defence and create a more attractive and accessible public space. “The new seawall, on which work recently started, will transform the current stone seawall into a protective promenade with more greenery, more sun and more accessibility,” Middelkerke mayor Jean-Marie Dedecker (LDD) told Het Nieuwsblad. The work is due to be completed in 2023.
The Nearshore Mussel Project won the SME Blue Innovation Wave award for its focus on large-scale cultivation of mussels in the North Sea. Maritime enterprise Brevisco, based in Ostend, developed and tested a variety of sustainable materials and rope configurations to allow environmentally conscious cultivation of tens of tons of mussels per hectare of sea.
The Corporate Blue Innovation Wave award was given to BeHydro’s Dual-Fuel Hydrogen Engine, a hydrogen- and diesel-powered motor that can be used in a variety of marine and industrial applications, including the first hydrogen tugboats to be used at the port of Antwerp. The dual-fuel technology means the engine can continue to supply power, even if no renewable energy or hydrogen is available.
The Coastbusters project won the Blue Innovation Swell award, for exemplary collaborations, for its work on constructing biogenic reefs off the North Sea coast for sustainable coastal protection. It tests the viability of three naturally occurring reef concepts using seagrass, blue mussel and sand mason worm.
The aim is to induce natural accumulation of sand, reduce the impact of storm waves and reinforce the shore against coastal erosion. Coastbusters is a collaboration among Flanders’ Institute for Agriculture, Fisheries and Nutritional Research (Ilvo), the Flemish Institute for the Sea (Vliz) and private companies Deme, Jan De Nul and Sioen Industries.
Photos, from top: Middelkerke’s sea wall will become its promenade ©Stad Middelkerke, ©Sven Van Haelst/Vliz