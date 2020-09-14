Minister announces €235 million for cultural heritage

During yesterday’s Open Monument Day, Flemish heritage minister Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) announced that €235 million in funding has been approved for restorations and upkeep of cultural heritage properties. The funding is the total amount being invested in immovable cultural heritage for the coming legislature.

By province, East Flanders is receiving the most money, with €62 million going to 113 projects. “East Flanders is of course home to Ghent, which is an art city par excellence,” said Diependaele. “It has Sint-Baafs Cathedral, of course, where a new visitor centre is currently under construction. But there’s also the Flemish Ardennes, where we are shoring up the Tour of Flanders route, including laying some new cobblestones.”

Open Monument Day was limited this year because of the coronavirus crisis, but many historical sites across Flanders were still open for the public. There were also several bike and walking tours, with QR-codes that visitors could scan for information about monuments and heritage sites along the way.