Monolith appears in Flemish potato field

Flanders is officially a member of the monolith club, with one of the tall pillars appearing in a potato field in Dendermonde, East Flanders

Flanders has its very own monolith, located – appropriately – in a potato field in East Flanders. No one saw who put it there, naturally, but it probably appeared sometime on Monday night.

It is the latest in a monolith craze sweeping the world, with the slender, tall, silver structures appearing in deserts, in forests and atop hillsides around the globe. They generally disappear again within a few days.

It all started in a Utah desert last month, when a triangular-shaped monolith nearly three metres tall was spotted by the state’s department of public safety during a helicopter flight over a remote canyon. Google Earth images soon appeared on Reddit, and the monolith took on a life of its own. A kind of pilgrimage began, with visitors using GPS co-ordinates to find it.

Since American director Stanley Kubrick’s legendary film 2001: A Space Odyssey, monoliths have been seen as mysterious objects and associated with alien life forms. Since no one knew where the Utah monolith came from or how long it had been hidden away in a canyon enclave, it sparked the imagination.