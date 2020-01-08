More company cars bought last year than ever before

Extenuating factors

“The economy continues to be strong,” Karl Schuybroek of Renault told De Tijd, “so companies are renewing their fleets. They are buying different cars, but not fewer.”

There are a couple of factors that have had an influence on the figures. The leasing companies note that many cars ordered in 2018 only arrived last year because of a delay in the approval of new car models due to the new European emissions test. Also cars that no longer met European emissions norms that were sitting in dealerships had to be registered as company cars before being sold as second-hand cars.

Febiac figures also showed that, while there are many more registrations for company cars, fewer individuals are buying new cars. Some of them are of course receiving company cars, while others appear to be putting off purchases, concerned about low-emission zones and the ban on diesel.

Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus