More cycling than ever before in Flanders

While electric bicycles have taken off in the region, mixed-use and bad behaviour means cycle lanes have become more dangerous

Cycling is booming in Flanders, especially with electric bikes, according to the latest figures from transport safety institute Vias. But there are concerns about the ability of cycle lanes to handle the increasing use – and misuse – this implies.

“In addition to creating better cycling infrastructure and raising awareness of all motorised traffic, it is important that all cyclists respect the highway code,” Vias concludes.

The institute asked a representative sample of 6,000 Belgians how they get around, with a particular emphasis on cycling. It found that 69% of people in Flanders travelled by bicycle in 2019, up on 63% the year before. This makes cycling much more popular in Flanders than in Wallonia (24%) or Brussels (30%).

Flanders is also leading when it comes to the use of electric bicycles, with 22% of respondents saying they had used one last year. This is streets ahead of Brussels (8%) and Wallonia (6%).