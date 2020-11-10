More electric vehicle charges last month in Brussels than ever before
Brussels Mobility reports that the use of charging stations for electric vehicles reached an all-time high last month, with 200,000 kilometres travelled
Request charging point in your neighbourhood
Some 5,000 electric cars are used in Brussels every day. Motorists can charge their batteries at public charging terminals spread throughout the region. On average, each terminal is used at least once a day.
The goal of setting up a base network of 100 terminals (each with two charging outlets) by 2020 has been achieved and surpassed, and another 14 are being added this month. The region is considering locations for 30 more, and Brussels residents can request that a charging terminal be installed in their neighbourhood until October 2021.
Schaarbeek for the win
Of those 122 terminals that currently operate, 33 have been installed at the request of citizens who own an electric car. Inhabitants in Schaarbeek (with 12 charging stations), Elsene and Molenbeek (five each) are the most enthusiastic in terms of requesting that an electric charging terminal be paced in their neighbourhood.
The stations are also being used more and more. Despite the coronavirus crisis, a record number of charges were recorded in October. In the month of February, before the pandemic, five mWh of electricity was taken off the grid. That number has now increased sixfold to 30 mWh in October, or 200,000 kilometres travelled.
The most commonly used electric charging points are the oldest and therefore most well-known. They are mainly located in Schaarbeek, Etterbeek and Evere.
Photo courtesy charge.brussels