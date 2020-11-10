More electric vehicle charges last month in Brussels than ever before

Brussels Mobility reports that the use of charging stations for electric vehicles reached an all-time high last month, with 200,000 kilometres travelled

Motorists throughout the Brussels-Capital Region can now charge their electric cars at 122 locations, accounting for 244 charging points in total. Never before have they been used so often as in the month of October, according to traffic agency Brussels Mobility.

Some 5,000 electric cars are used in Brussels every day. Motorists can charge their batteries at public charging terminals spread throughout the region. On average, each terminal is used at least once a day.

The goal of setting up a base network of 100 terminals (each with two charging outlets) by 2020 has been achieved and surpassed, and another 14 are being added this month. The region is considering locations for 30 more, and Brussels residents can request that a charging terminal be installed in their neighbourhood until October 2021.