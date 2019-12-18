More electric vehicle charging stations and improved cycle paths on the way

Flanders’ Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) has granted permits for new electric vehicle charging points at 13 motorway service areas. Vehicles will be able to quickly charge up to 350kW using 100% sustainable electricity when the stations are opened in the coming year.

According to a study by road safety agency Vias, one in six Belgians is considering buying an electric vehicle within three years. “By expanding the number of fast charging stations for electric vehicles along the Flemish motorways, we are making it easier to drive an electric car,” said energy and mobility minister Lydia Peeters. “We support any initiative that increases confidence in electric or zero-emission driving.”

Each station will have an average of four charging points and will be open 24 hours a day. They will be placed in existing service areas on the E34, E313, E40 and E19, at Oud-Turnhout, Postel, Diepenbeek, Hoeselt, Walshoutem, Everberg and Peutie.