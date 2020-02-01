More funding for pre-schools across Flanders

Education minister Ben Weyts is gradually increasing funding for pre-schools to bring it in line with primary school levels, while diversity minister Bart Somers is working to end segregation in primary schools

Flemish minister for education Ben Weyts (N-VA) is investing €71 million extra in pre-schools. The first instalment of more than €35 million has been paid out to almost 2,500 pre-schools, with the second instalment to follow in June.

The aim is to bring pre-school education funding in line with primary education for the first time. Pre-schools can use the money for equipment, operational purposes or to recruit additional staff.

“Our teachers work very hard and could use an extra helping hand,” Weyts said. “This will provide the means to improve the education of more than 260,000 toddlers. For children with parents who speak another language, pre-school offers language immersion, and it also gives children of Dutch-speaking parents more opportunities for development.”

From 1 September, the age at which children must start school is changing from six to five. There will also be more focus on Dutch in primary schools, with language screenings for five- and six-year-olds.