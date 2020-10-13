More movies, less fringe: Film Fest Ghent kicks off today

Film is really taking centre stage this year, and maybe it’s not so bad that that is the case

“This has forced us to thoroughly consider what is absolutely necessary for this festival to happen and what is ‘extra’ – the tent, the receptions, the business events,” he says. “We usually host those every night, and this year we don’t have any. Nada. And that means that the film really takes centre stage. Maybe it’s not so bad that that is the case.”

The problem is that those “extras” generate a lot of income. The business events see local companies buying packages for their employees or business contacts. They all come to see a movie together – in the best seats in the house – and attend a champagne reception afterwards.

While one-third of the festival’s income comes from subsidies from the government of Flanders, two-thirds comes from ticket sales, sponsorships and those business events. It was difficult to imagine being able to host the festival without that income.