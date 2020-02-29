More new mums than ever take official breastfeeding breaks at work
Breastfeeding mums are allowed two 30-minute breaks a day to express milk, but there are too many hoops to jump through says one child-care authority
Unpaid, but reimbursed
No, she’s not taking the baby to work. Mums in Belgium who work full time can legally take two breaks of up to 30 minutes each to express milk. Part-time workers can get one break a day. The breaks can be taken for up to nine months after giving birth.
The breaks, which can add up to an hour a day, are not paid by the employer, but a worker can request to be reimbursed for the time by Riziv. In 2013, the agencies arranged pay-outs to 1,206 women. In 2018 – the last year for which figures are available – the number was 2,148.
Mountain of paperwork
The sharp increase in workers requesting reimbursement is “a signal that women and employers alike are much more aware of this benefit,” said Anne Dedry of the Kraamzorg child-care expertise centre in Leuven. “But it also shows that it is more seen as normal that women would want to take advantage of this right.”
While Dedry is pleased at the increase in the number of workers requesting the benefit, she thinks it would be a lot more if the process were simpler. The woman must inform her employer of her intention to take the breaks two months before starting them, she must get a monthly order from her doctor, and both she and her employer must fill out forms for Riziv – also monthly.
“It’s an administrative nightmare,” says Dedry, who is also a politician with Flemish party Groen. “It should be made a lot easier.”
Photo: NegMarDesign/iStock/Getty Images