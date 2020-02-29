More new mums than ever take official breastfeeding breaks at work

Breastfeeding mums are allowed two 30-minute breaks a day to express milk, but there are too many hoops to jump through says one child-care authority

According to national insurance agency Riziv, the number of women being reimbursed for breastfeeding breaks at work rose by 78% between 2013 and 2018. Women are much more likely now to invoke their right to official breaks at work, according to the agency.

No, she’s not taking the baby to work. Mums in Belgium who work full time can legally take two breaks of up to 30 minutes each to express milk. Part-time workers can get one break a day. The breaks can be taken for up to nine months after giving birth.

The breaks, which can add up to an hour a day, are not paid by the employer, but a worker can request to be reimbursed for the time by Riziv. In 2013, the agencies arranged pay-outs to 1,206 women. In 2018 – the last year for which figures are available – the number was 2,148.