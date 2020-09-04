More properties sold at coast and Ardennes following lockdown

The real estate market is booming as people are choosing a holiday home in Belgium rather than abroad

The home-selling sector in Flanders is enjoying a boom following the coronavirus shutdown, according to the two biggest real estate agencies.

In the past three months, sales of houses and apartments have increased, with Covid-19 playing a role in the types and locations of properties changing hands. The coast was the most popular location for buyers, with houses with private gardens the top choice.

Estate agents Century 21 and ERA said that the market took off in June, when coronavirus restrictions were eased and people who had been planning to buy property were able to complete the process. When lockdown was introduced in mid-March, viewings in person were not allowed and visits to notaries’ offices were restricted.

There was a notable increase in sales at the coast. “Some offices there have sold twice as many properties as the same time last year,” Kim Ruysen of Century 21 told VRT. “In general, we’re seeing an increase at the coast of 50 to 60% on last year.”