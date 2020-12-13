More recycling but also more littering in Flanders
While recycling and sorting waste are at an all-time high in the region, there is also more illegal dumping taking place
Pandemic expected to have negative effect
In 2019, Flemish households produced less non-recyclable waste than in 2017, down 2kg per person to 143.5kg. The amount of waste produced has steadily decreased since 2013, and the region’s aim is 138kg per person by 2023.
Per person, 5.5kg of unwanted goods went to second-hand stores or online marketplaces. In terms of recycling, Flanders scores well compared to the rest of Europe, recycling almost 70% of its waste against the EU average of 47%.
One-third of the 300 municipalities that have little or no enforcement on litter
“Flanders is doing great in almost all areas in the circular economy, but not when it comes to litter,” said environment minister Zuhal Demir. The target to have 20% less litter by 2022 compared to 2015 “is further away than ever. Moreover, the impact of the corona crisis is not yet known. That is why we are taking additional measures.”
In 2015, an estimated 20,400 tonnes of litter was dropped in Flanders. That fell to 19,900 in 2017 but by last year it had risen sharply to more than 22,600. The number amounts to 3.44kg per person, up from 3.13kg in 2017. Figures for illegal dumping equal 4.48kg per person.
Figures for 2020 aren’t yet available, but Ovam expects the pandemic will have led to a further increase, given the increase in single-use items for hygiene reasons and the requirement for disposable face masks, which are frequently dropped in the street.
Hefty fines
Current measures to tackle littering and illegal dumping include installation of waste bins, awareness campaigns and fines, but Demir says these are not sufficient to tackle the problem.
“One hundred of the 300 municipalities that have little or no enforcement on litter will no longer receive subsidies if they do not change this,” she said. “We also want to increase enforcement at the Flemish level by making it easier for regional authorities to take action against litter and illegal dumping. I also want to increase the maximum fines from €350 to €500.”
Environmental group Recycling Netwerk Benelux is calling for deposits to be applied to plastic containers, which account for 40% of all litter in the region. A deposit scheme, like that for glass bottles, would mean packaging can be returned to stores for a refund, with the packaging being reused or recycled.
Photo ©Jonas Hamers/BELGA