More recycling but also more littering in Flanders

“Flanders is doing great in almost all areas in the circular economy, but not when it comes to litter,” said environment minister Zuhal Demir. The target to have 20% less litter by 2022 compared to 2015 “is further away than ever. Moreover, the impact of the corona crisis is not yet known. That is why we are taking additional measures.”

In 2015, an estimated 20,400 tonnes of litter was dropped in Flanders. That fell to 19,900 in 2017 but by last year it had risen sharply to more than 22,600. The number amounts to 3.44kg per person, up from 3.13kg in 2017. Figures for illegal dumping equal 4.48kg per person.

Figures for 2020 aren’t yet available, but Ovam expects the pandemic will have led to a further increase, given the increase in single-use items for hygiene reasons and the requirement for disposable face masks, which are frequently dropped in the street.