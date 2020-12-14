More young people with migrant roots go on to university

These are students who can later tell their children that it is important to continue studying

That decree allocates extra resources to schools with a high number of vulnerable children, such as those from low socio-economic status families, or who have a migrant background and may lack Dutch language skills.

The researchers found that the percentage of students between the ages of 18 and 20 who continue their studies after secondary school has risen from 37% in 2003 to 53% in 2018. The figure for students with a background in non-EU migration rose from 20.6% in 2003 to over 41% in 2018. In absolute terms this represents a jump from 4,300 students to more than 15,000.

“These are students who can later tell their children that it is important to follow their example and continue studying,” Somers said. “These are 15,000 students who can be role models and trailblazers.”