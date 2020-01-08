Most of Brussels to convert to 30kph speed limit

50 deaths or serious injuries a year

Most of the avenues connecting Brussels with the suburbs, however, will become 30kph. The reduced speed limit will also apply to all minor roads in the region.

There are several roads where the speed limit has yet to be decided. Brussels Mobility will consult with the affected municipalities, police and transport operator MIVB before deciding whether to apply a 30 or 50kph limit.

Among the roads yet to be confirmed are Rogierlaan in Schaerbeek, Tomberg in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe and Ambiorix Square in the EU district.

According to Brussels Mobility, about 60% of roads in the Brussels region are already in a 30kph zone. The agency says that 50 people in Brussels are killed or seriously injured each year due to speeding.

