MPs propose cutting speed limit to 30 in built-up areas

Flemish MPs Annick Lambrecht (SP.A) and Stijn Bex (Groen) want to see the speed limit reduced to 30kph in all built-up areas in Flanders. Currently, 50kph is the norm, with 30 the exception, but Bex and Lambrecht want to reverse that, with the option to increase the limit if the infrastructure is right – for example if there are separate cycle paths.

“This could be a step towards more traffic-safe village and town centres,” Lambrecht told De Zondag. “Too often, vulnerable road users are the first victims in accidents. By extending the zone 30 to all built-up areas, the risk of serious accidents decreases significantly.”

In 2019 Flanders saw a slight reduction in the number of collisions per year, from 23,711 to 23,068, but the number of fatalities rose from 310 to 315, accounting for just under half of the national total. Across the whole country, the number of fatalities increased year-on-year from 604 to 646.

The number of collisions in the region has been steadily decreasing since 2012, when the figure was 28,076. The number of deaths in road collisions fell from 385 in 2012 to 283 in 2017, but is now showing an upward trend.

In 2019, the majority of people who died following a traffic collision were drivers (309), followed by cyclists (95), pedestrians (92) and motorcyclists (84).