Much like exercise, visiting partners leads to confusion in corona crisis

Can I or can I not visit my partner who doesn’t live with me? It depends on who you ask

According to a spokesperson from the National Crisis Centre, residents should not visit their partner if they do not live under the same roof as them. The question has popped up regularly in the media as it exists in a grey area and therefore makes it difficult for police to assess the situation.

The confusion stems from whether heading off to the home of a partner is an ‘essential trip’ outside of the house. While Flanders’ minister-president and the federal government’s official website says that it is, the Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre says that it is not.

Two weeks ago, Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon had said that visiting your partner during the crisis was not only allowed, it would “be sad” if it wasn’t. He repeated this sentiment at the weekend.

“According to the guidelines, you are allowed to go walking or jogging with one other person,” Jambon told VTM. “That can be your partner, so, yes, you can go to their home.” He noted that “if they live on the other side of the country, that is more problematic than if they live in the same city as you”.

Stevens, however, contradicted the statement, saying that it is not the time to get creative with the government’s guidelines. “There are 11 million people in Belgium, and we can’t make separate rules for all of them,” he told VRT. “You should ask yourself: Is what I’m doing right now for the best to protect myself and my community from the coronavirus? Visiting your partner doesn’t fit in there.”