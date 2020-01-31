MyBEnefits provides proof of right to discounts

Local level benefits

So far 24,000 people have created accounts and are collectively using the codes 150 times a day. “The app is working well, and the number of users is reasonably good,” said De Block. “But it could be better.”

The app is one of two ways to recognise people’s rights to social benefits; a database is the other way. This federal database is accessible to, for instance, utility providers, which then offer automatic discounts to those with the right to them.

There are, however, rights that are decided at the local level, such as free cultural passes or rubbish bags. De Block would like to see the rights allowed by city councils co-ordinated with the federal database so that these would also be automatically offered to citizens.

“We are calling on local councils to sign up to the federal database,” said De Block.

Photo: Maggie De Block and Philippe De Backer, minister of the digital agenda