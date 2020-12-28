New for 2021: Utility costs rise, minimum pension to increase

Driving



Flanders will tax new cars differently from January. Some cars will be loaded more heavily, others more lightly. Exemptions for plug-in hybrids and CNG cars will disappear and commercial vehicles will be taxed more heavily.

Anyone who receives a company car from their employer and is allowed to use that car for commuting and private trips is taxed on that benefit. One of the elements in the calculation is CO 2 emissions, relative to the average emissions of newly registered cars.

Prices for vehicle inspections will rise slightly, as will the charge for the category B driving licence.

The rates for the kilometre charge for trucks are indexed on 1 January, following indexation in July in Flanders and Brussels. The legislation on new commercial green number plates will also come into effect on 1 January, which will have consequences for the kilometre charge.

The entire Brussels region will become a “City 30” where the maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour will become the norm. However, tunnels and major access roads are among the exemptions, with a limit of 50 or 70kph.