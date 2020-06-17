New advanced master’s degrees target West Flanders priorities

Two Flemish universities are collaborating on courses that underpin the local economy, including food science and AI

Ghent University and KU Leuven are developing three advanced master’s degree programmes that support sectors considered vital to the future economy of West Flanders. Together they will offer students the possibility to specialise in aspects of food science, manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Called “master-after-master” degrees, the programmes will give students already at master’s level the chance to specialise further, without asking them to commit to a longer, research-based doctoral degree.

The goal is to offer a higher level of education to potential employees in areas seen as priorities by both the government of West Flanders and local companies. The new programmes should also attract promising students to the region, or retain those already there, halting a perceived “brain drain”.