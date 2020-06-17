New advanced master’s degrees target West Flanders priorities
Two Flemish universities are collaborating on courses that underpin the local economy, including food science and AI
Masterminds
Called “master-after-master” degrees, the programmes will give students already at master’s level the chance to specialise further, without asking them to commit to a longer, research-based doctoral degree.
The goal is to offer a higher level of education to potential employees in areas seen as priorities by both the government of West Flanders and local companies. The new programmes should also attract promising students to the region, or retain those already there, halting a perceived “brain drain”.
Ready in two years
The advanced master’s degree in artificial intelligence will be provided by KU Leuven, which has campuses in Kortrijk and Bruges. The food programme will come from Ghent University, which has a campus in Kortrijk. And the two universities will collaborate to deliver the advanced master’s degree in manufacturing.
All three advanced degrees should begin in the 2022-23 academic year. They are part of a broader initiative to boost higher education in West Flanders, funded by the Flemish government for a total of €5 million.
In addition to the Gent and Leuven universities, this involves Vives and Howest, two colleges of applied sciences active across the province. The Technical University Alliance of West Flanders (TUA West) will co-ordinate the initiative.
To complement the advanced master’s degree in manufacturing, Vives and Howest will together offer a new postgraduate degree on this theme, from the 2020-21 academic year onwards.
They will also launch new postgraduate programmes on energy transition, disruptive design and strategy, cybersecurity, marine and maritime technology, food and health, and human-centred artificial intelligence.
“In recent years we’ve invested strongly in new research facilities and laboratories in these areas,” Jean de Bethune, the director of TUA West, told regional broadcaster Focus/WTV. “And now we see the universities coming together to collaborate.”
Photos, from top: Courtesy UGent, courtesy Fevia