New Clean Vision Summit helps companies boost sustainability

While demand for certain products is ever-increasing, the EU is asking industries to become climate-neutral. Vito’s new summit will address these seemingly counter-intuitive interests

Researchers at Flanders’ cleantech research centre Vito are constantly developing novelties that can help companies to work more sustainably and efficiently – but not all companies can keep up with this stream of innovation.

That’s why the institute is hosting a new event this year: the Clean Vision Summit. During the full day of talks and activities next month, both local and international companies can get an overview of Vito’s activities in a multitude of areas.

“Attention to sustainability issues in business has rapidly increased in recent years, just like in our society as a whole,” says Vito spokesperson Désirée De Poot. “We have the technology and know-how to respond to the demand for green innovations. But we haven’t been able to reach all the various actors in the Flemish business world yet, and they in turn are not always aware that we can offer solutions to specific problems.”