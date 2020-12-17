New combo lab and hotel to showcase technologies of tomorrow
For 25 years, Living Tomorrow has been anticipating technological advances and helping industry and organisations adapt well in advance
Predicting the pandemic
The organisation, based in Vilvoorde, doesn’t have a crystal ball, but it does concentrate on making such predictions happen. Living Tomorrow is a platform that stimulates co-creation among different organisations, with the goal of preparing them for the future by taking the necessary initiatives. Those partners include all kinds of government institutions, companies and civil society organisations.
Living Tomorrow also has its own team of researchers, who offer guidance on the right steps to take to stay ahead of the game. Those experts, grouped in the spin-off consultancy agency TomorrowLab, use varies future scenarios to show partners and clients the opportunities – and risks – that lie ahead.
We will explore the possible applications of brain implants and the potential of 4D printing
“For example, years ago we introduced the idea of a worldwide pandemic,” says Joachim De Vos, CEO of both Living Tomorrow and TomorrowLab, “which means that some of our partners have been better able to adapt to the current crisis.”
If you roll your eyes when it comes to the potential of, say, self-driving cars, have a look at some of the concepts taken on by Living Tomorrow since it was founded by Flemish architect Frank Beliën. At the opening of its headquarters in 1995 – when it was called House of the Future – the team presented different prototypes of e-commerce applications, like ordering groceries online.
This was at a time when the internet was still relatively new, and Amazon didn’t exist. “Even our special guest at the opening, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, was very impressed,” says De Vos.
Living Tomorrow CEO Joachim De Vos
Over the years, Living Tomorrow has contributed to a long list of innovations that have found their way into our daily lives – or are about to. Think mobile banking, self-checkout, smart energy meters, ambulance drones, solar charging stations for electric vehicles and AI applications for health screenings.
Living Tomorrow is currently creating a vision of society by 2030, focused on five crucial areas: smart homes & services, smart mobility & logistics, smart health, smart buildings & infrastructure and smart cities & industry 4.0.
The plan is to develop in the next years about 100 concrete innovations that could drive important changes over the next decade. More than 40 partner organisations are already involved in the project.
Innovation Campus
“We will also work on concepts that will need more than 10 years to have a practical impact,” explains De Vos. “We will explore, for instance, the possible applications of brain implants and the potential of 4D printing. With 4D-printing technology, 3D-printed objects take on another form when their environment changes. This way, water pipes could start to function like pumps from the moment that water flows through them.”
All innovations will be fine-tuned and demonstrated in the new Innovation Campus (pictured, top), a 15-story tower scheduled to open at the end of 2022. The construction, next door to the current headquarters in Vilvoorde, will start at the beginning of next year and will be carried out in line with the organisation’s philosophy.
“We will test the added value of certain new technology, like exoskeletons and augmented reality glasses, during the works,” says De Vos. “The construction site will be a living lab for the building sector.”
Rooms will be equipped with technology developed in the labs, so people can experience robots first-hand
According to Living Tomorrow, the new Innovation Campus will be the largest initiative of its kind in Europe. It will house different labs where concepts will be designed and tested through real-life applications.
The HealthLab, for instance, will function as a rehabilitation centre of the future, providing physical therapists with high-tech facilities to help patients, while the FoodLab will include a restaurant. There will also be labs on mobility, energy, smart cities and industrial applications.
Most of the building, however, will be given over to 98 hotel rooms. “A number of these rooms will be equipped with technology developed in the labs,” explains De Vos, “so people can experience first-hand the practical assets of new kinds of robots and virtual assistants.”
At some point, guests may well arrive from the airport or train station by drone, as the building’s roof includes a landing pad. “It will first be used for drones transferring packages, but yes, that’s the plan.”
Photo, top: An architectural rendering of Living Tomorrow’s new Innovation Campus, a hotel-cum-laboratory