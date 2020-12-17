New combo lab and hotel to showcase technologies of tomorrow

We will explore the possible applications of brain implants and the potential of 4D printing

“For example, years ago we introduced the idea of a worldwide pandemic,” says Joachim De Vos, CEO of both Living Tomorrow and TomorrowLab, “which means that some of our partners have been better able to adapt to the current crisis.”

If you roll your eyes when it comes to the potential of, say, self-driving cars, have a look at some of the concepts taken on by Living Tomorrow since it was founded by Flemish architect Frank Beliën. At the opening of its headquarters in 1995 – when it was called House of the Future – the team presented different prototypes of e-commerce applications, like ordering groceries online.

This was at a time when the internet was still relatively new, and Amazon didn’t exist. “Even our special guest at the opening, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, was very impressed,” says De Vos.