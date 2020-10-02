New crisis centre opens in Brussels to co-ordinate emergency situations

The establishment of the regional crisis centre follows the advice of the federal committee that investigated the 2016 terrorist attacks

A new crisis centre has opened in an undisclosed location in Brussels, to allow the authorities to co-ordinate their response in emergency situations such as a terrorist attack. The control centre will also monitor major events planned in the capital such as demonstrations, high-level political visits, European summits, the Brussels 20km race and the annual Pride festival.

There is a central crisis control room with two video walls showing images from 4,000 cameras around the region, plus 12 meeting rooms equipped with the latest communication technology. Up to 100 people can work there.

It was opened earlier this week by Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort. “The centre will be a crucial link in the new security architecture developed for the Capital Region,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws. “This is an essential instrument for the Brussels region, and I am very happy with the result. It will certainly give new impetus to our powers in the maintenance of public order and security management.”