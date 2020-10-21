New drone sensor could identify sea life with minimal impact

Flanders’ Blue Cluster is working on a sensor that could be attached to an underwater drone and identify sea life – even under the sediment

The seabed is teeming with life, but counting and identifying the creatures that live there is not straightforward. Teams of scientists have to put to sea, drag the bed for samples, and then analyse the results on board, or back in the lab.

But what if drones could be sent down to do the job instead?

This is the idea being developed by Blue Cluster, a collaboration among Flemish companies and research institutions interested in innovative marine technology. The researchers hope to develop a sensor that, mounted on an underwater drone, could count and identify the animals living on or in the seabed.

“With a swarm of 20 drones you could cover at least the same area as a survey boat, and collect much better data,” says Hans Polet, science director at Ilvo, Flanders’ research institute for agriculture, fisheries and food. Also involved in the initiative are researchers from Ghent and Antwerp universities, and the Flanders Marine Institute, Vliz.