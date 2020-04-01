New financial package to help businesses weather the corona storm

To help businesses that are losing massive amounts of income due to the measures to limit Covid-19 infections, the government of Flanders is offering subsidies, loan guarantees and low-interest loans

The government of Flanders has announced a new package of measures to help businesses survive the coronavirus crisis. The most significant for the self-employed and family-owned businesses is a subsidy of €3,000.

The new subsidy is for businesses that have continued to operate but will lose 60% or more of their income between mid-March and the end of April. While the Flemish parliament had already approved aid to businesses that were forced to close, many that did not have to close are losing a great deal of revenue during the quarantine.

The government hopes that the one-off “compensation premium” of €3,000 will stem the tide of small businesses that are shutting down and taking advantage of the overbruggingsrecht, a right to monthly benefits in times of hardship.

The subsidy can, in principle, go to any entrepreneur or small business that is suffering enough loss. But some of the sectors the government named specifically were the event sector, with the cancellation of all events in Belgium, and chocolate shops, which are not forced to close because they sell food but which have lost most of their customers to the quarantine and travel ban.