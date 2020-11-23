New future planned for Antwerp’s iconic KBC Tower

The Boerentoren will be a gift to the people of Antwerp and Flanders, and to international visitors

Initially the tower had 25 floors and reached a height of 87.5 metres, at the time making it one of the tallest buildings in Europe. A further floor was added in 1975, taking it to 95.75 metres. It has been a protected monument since 1981.

The KBC banking group, which owns the tower, announced in 2018 that the building would have to be vacated for a thorough renovation. It later decided to sell the tower, rather than redevelop the property itself.

The buyer, announced this week, is the logistics company Katoen Natie, well known for its support of the arts. It maintains a museum at its port location, which it calls its HeadquARTers.