New home for Toy Museum after 40 years

Mechelen’s Toy Museum will have a new home from the summer of 2022 as it celebrates its 40th birthday. The new location, in the city’s station complex, will make it easier for people to visit by public transport and provide a better link with the city itself.

“Mechelen station will be completely renovated in the coming years and the presence of the Toy Museum gives that renovation an extra shine,” said Patrice Couchard of rail operator NMBS in a statement. “A multimodal hub will undoubtedly encourage many visitors to the museum to make a sustainable mobility choice: the train.”

The museum first opened to the public in 1982, but its origins go back two years earlier: an exhibition on games and toys for the city’s Folklore Festival led to the creation of the Center for Toys and Folk Art, which developed into the museum. From its current base near Neckerspoel station, outside the centre of Mechelen, it now also serves as a link between the toy industry and the cultural sector, and a point of reference for anyone looking for information about gaming culture.