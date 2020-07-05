New multiple sclerosis centre to develop and test treatments

“With this initiative, we want to further strengthen the bridge between the clinical field and the scientific world,” said Ilse Lamers, care manager at Noorderhart. “In this way, innovative treatment strategies can be quickly implemented in health care, and questions or experience from the clinical field can be translated into ground-breaking research projects.”

Having a high-profile centre will also help to build collaborations with other MS centres across Europe. “A good example is the international MS Data Alliance, which is collecting patient information from around the world to investigate the effects of Covid-19 on MS,” said Niels Hellings, director of the Biomedical Research Institute.

The University MS Centre will also play a role in teaching, contributing to university courses on medicine, rehabilitation sciences, physiotherapy and occupational therapy. It will also provide professional education and training in MS for doctors and other health-care professionals.

Two people with MS will sit on the centre’s governing board, and there will be close consultation with patient organisations, such as MS-Liga and the pharmaceutical industry.

Photo ©Sudok1/iStock/Getty Images Plus