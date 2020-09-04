New national park could be created in Flanders by linking forests

Flanders could be looking at a new national park if options can be found to link four existing forests in Flemish Brabant

Four municipalities in Flemish Brabant are discussing creating a new national park by linking several existing forests, including the Sonian Forest. The plan would also see the creation of new woodlands.

Currently Flanders has one national park, the Hoge Kempen National Park in Limburg. While it is referred to as a “national park”, it is in fact regional in nature, managed by Flemish authorities and environmental organisations rather than at the federal level.

This new park would be the same, becoming Flanders’ second national park. “Our municipalities are sitting around the table now, looking at how we can realise this plan,” said Leuven’s climate city councillor David Dessers (Groen).