New permanent collection debuts at Flanders’ museum of psychiatry

Moving from the attic into the light, the new display of Museum Dr Guislain’s permanent collection connects the past with contemporary approaches to the care of the mentally ill

It’s easy to understand the identity crisis with which Ghent’s Museum Dr Guislain has struggled. So many historical museums have one job: Illustrate a specific history, a specific past, based on documentation and objects.

Consider Flanders’ museums of the history of printing, say, or of industry or of playing cards. While they must experiment with how to present their collections, they don’t necessarily have to question their relationship to a modern world. Historical collections show us a continuation of what led us to the here and now, a blast from a past to which we know we will never return.

Guislain is a museum of the history of psychiatry. It is named after the Belgian father of modern psychology, Jozef Guislain, lodged in the 19th-century asylum that he founded and sits next to the contemporary Psychiatric Centre Dr Guislain.

The museum’s permanent collection has for many years now dutifully taken us through the history of psychiatric practices and theories with objects and documentation. It did so chronologically and quite thoroughly, from the middle ages to the 20th century.

That’s what a historical museum is supposed to do, and yet Guislain began to wonder: Are we doing the mentally ill of today a disservice by only talking about a past that was very often exploitive at best and brutally cruel at worst?