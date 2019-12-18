New permanent collection debuts at Flanders’ museum of psychiatry
Moving from the attic into the light, the new display of Museum Dr Guislain’s permanent collection connects the past with contemporary approaches to the care of the mentally ill
Less spectacle, more art
Consider Flanders’ museums of the history of printing, say, or of industry or of playing cards. While they must experiment with how to present their collections, they don’t necessarily have to question their relationship to a modern world. Historical collections show us a continuation of what led us to the here and now, a blast from a past to which we know we will never return.
Guislain is a museum of the history of psychiatry. It is named after the Belgian father of modern psychology, Jozef Guislain, lodged in the 19th-century asylum that he founded and sits next to the contemporary Psychiatric Centre Dr Guislain.
The museum’s permanent collection has for many years now dutifully taken us through the history of psychiatric practices and theories with objects and documentation. It did so chronologically and quite thoroughly, from the middle ages to the 20th century.
That’s what a historical museum is supposed to do, and yet Guislain began to wonder: Are we doing the mentally ill of today a disservice by only talking about a past that was very often exploitive at best and brutally cruel at worst?
‘Dusty’
“It was dusty – literally and figuratively,” says Yoon Hee Lamot with a smile. She is Guislain’s communications director and says that the completely new layout of the collection connects the past and present and allows for flexibility.
“We have loans from other collections that will rotate in an out. And we can constantly rethink our own collection, so if we get new acquisitions or if there are new issues in the media on psychiatry that are interesting, then we can also change it. It will be a more dynamic presentation.”
The new design of the permanent collection bears little resemblance to the previous one. It comes with a name – Unhinged: On Jitterbugs, Melancholics and Mad Doctors – and is no longer chronological but thematic. Essentially, Guislain has abandoned the idea of being a historical museum.
You had the impression that it all started in the stone age and people drilled holes in your skull. We didn’t want to focus on these kind of ‘spectacular’ images anymore
“The thematic approach gives us the opportunity to look at recent debates in psychiatry,” explains Bart Marius, artistic director at the museum, “such as the mind-body connection, classification, power dynamics. So that gives us the opportunity, like it does in our temporary exhibitions, to start with something that is happening now. And then we can use documentary material to talk about it.”
Gone are the documents illustrating bleeding, purging and trepanning (boring holes into people’s skulls to release evil spirits). Gone are the beds and bathtubs the former patients used. Gone are the sections on witchcraft and exorcism.
“We didn’t want to just go through a timeline on the history of psychiatry anymore,” says Marius. “We wanted to look at it from inside contemporary psychiatry. In the previous display, you have the impression that it all started in the stone age and people drilled holes in your skull. We didn’t want to focus on these kind of ‘spectacular’ images. We wanted to show the things that were happening that are important to contemporary psychiatry.”
Aside from a thematic approach, the collection has changed spaces, now fully on the first floor. Previously half of it was housed in the building’s attic. Not only is the attic symbolic of hiding people away – think of Bronte’s madwoman in the attic, for instance – but it’s also the place in psychiatric institutions, says Marius, where historical records are stored. “In an unused part of the building.”
Unhinged includes both new and borrowed pieces, as well as some that were previously in storage. There are far fewer examples of historical instruments and much more art.
The first section does provide a bit of history, with a bust of Guislain – a leader in Europe, by the way, in treating the mentally ill like patients instead of prisoners – taking centre state.
There is also an early drawing of brain cells by one of Europe’s first neurologists, and an apparatus cobbled together by 20th-century Flemish psychiatrist André Dewulf using rusty metal and parts intended for the building industry. He conducted ground-breaking research on the brain with it.
The drive to create
The new layout also includes a section on classification – trying to make sense of mental illness by giving different conditions different names (and its inherent pitfalls) – imagination and architecture. There is a wonderful scale model here made by a patient in the Sint-Kamillus psychiatric hospital in Bierbeek, Flemish Brabant.
Between 1937 and 1940, Henri Van den Eede carved a perfect replica of the vast hospital’s many buildings. Not allowed to handle sharp objects, he created the entire model with a potato peeler. When he couldn’t find blueprints to ensure accuracy of scale, he made the measurements himself. Sint-Kamillus still operates, and a quick google will show you just how spot-on Van den Eede was.
It is these details that really bring the pieces of the permanent collection to life. Make sure to grab a printed guide to the exhibition – available in several languages – before you enter because much of this information is lost without it.
Photographs and propaganda films from Nazi Germany tell the story of how the mentally ill were used as guinea pigs
While the permanent collection’s new layout definitely feels fresh and modern, I have to admit feeling a little melancholic myself about the loss of the former museum. I rather liked climbing to an attic, seeing the old beds and other trappings of an 19th-century institution, staring wide-eyed at the contraptions once used to bore into people’s heads, seeing curled, black-and-white pictures of patients. It all felt deliciously sinister.
Which is of course exactly the perception that the museum wanted to abandon. Mental illness must be brought out of the shadows if we are ever to accept that it is part of the human condition, not to be feared but to be shared.
The museum does offer us glimpses of the past, and one installation in particular is edifying and chilling. Photographs and propaganda films from Nazi Germany tell the story of how the mentally ill were used as guinea pigs. Taken from psychiatric institutions, these patients and residents were used to test the efficacy of the gasses that would eventually be applied on a much larger scale.
The exploitation of psychiatric patients was the precursor to the Holocaust, a testament to just how vulnerable these people were – and still are.
Photos, from top: ©Claudio Cricca, from the series Faceless, 1998-2007; a view from the Classification section of the permanent collection/courtesy Museum Dr Guislain