New polio vaccine strategy tested at Antwerp University

The university is looking for volunteers for the safety and effectiveness trial of a new vaccine formulation

Tests on a new form of polio vaccine are about to begin at Antwerp University. If successful, they will bring us closer to the worldwide eradication of the disease.

While polio has been eliminated in many countries, the disease persists in others because of shortcomings in the vaccines available. The present injectable vaccine is good at protecting individuals from the disease, but is less effective at preventing the polio virus from spreading from person to person.

The drinkable vaccine is more effective at preventing the virus from spreading, but in rare cases it can actually cause the disease it is designed to prevent. This risk is why the oral vaccine is no longer used in the EU.

For the complete eradication of polio we need both a safe oral vaccine and a more effective injectable vaccine. The Centre for Vaccination Evaluation at Antwerp University has been applying itself to both problems, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.