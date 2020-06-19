New rail links to improve transport in Ghent and Terneuzen canal zone

The Belgian and Dutch federal governments have unanimously voted in favour of supporting infrastructure works to the rail line that links the ports of Ghent and Terneuzen

The Belgian government has joined the Dutch government in voting unanimously to support improvements to the railway line that connect the two sides of the North Sea Port, made up of the harbours of Ghent in East Flanders and Terneuzen in Zeeland.

The border-crossing rail line is used to transport goods, but the Rail Gent Terneuzen project would also see options sought for passenger rail travel for residents of the areas.

All of the rail transport in the Flemish/Dutch border area happens via a single track, which leads to bottlenecks. Any disruption along the track means that goods can get stuck in transit, with port businesses forced to wait for them to arrive. What’s more, a missing link means that the rail line is not a complete loop.

The track also crosses bridges that sometime must open to allow water freight traffic through, and trains coming from one direction do not have a rail link to be able to cross one of the major bridges. And while demand means that more trains need to run more regularly, the track runs through a residential area in Terneuzen, where increasing freight traffic is impossible.