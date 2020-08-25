New sensors can detect damage to metal parts from within

VUB researchers has successfully developed sensors that can be placed inside 3D printed metal parts and detect microscopic cracks before they become a problem

Researchers at Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) have developed metal parts that automatically indicate when they are overloaded or causing damage to machinery. They used metal 3D printing to integrate sensors into the metal itself.

Many disasters involving rotating machines – including in trains, aircraft and large infrastructure such as wind turbines and bridges – are caused by metal fatigue. This is a break in the material as a result of a prolonged fluctuating load. What starts as a microscopic crack slowly grows to a fracture.

Many factors play a role in the development of metal fatigue, such as incorrect choice of material, a damaged surface, incorrect design, underestimation of loads or failure to replace a part in a timely manner. Preventing metal fatigue is therefore also very difficult.

“3D printing makes it possible to work on the inside of a part and integrate functions into it,” says Dr Michaël Hinderdael of VUB’s department of applied mechanics of the pioneer work. “This has not been possible with traditional production techniques.”

By using smart components that detect damage or overload from within the part, the risk of metal fatigue is greatly reduced. This could stop further damage to the component, ultimately saving on costs and labour required for repairs. It could even prevent accidents.

Photo courtesy VUB