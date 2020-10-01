New state-of-the-art prison breaks ground in Dendermonde

Following a delay of two decades, ground has finally broken on a new prison in Dendermonde, East Flanders. The state-of-the-art facility will be ready in 2022 and have room for 444 detainees.

While there will be more capacity, the prison will be built according to the same design as the prison in Beveren, about 25 kilometres north of Dendermonde. The Beveren prison was completed in 2014.

Both prisons were in fact planned to be built simultaneously, but problems with permits and community protest have delayed the construction in Dendermonde. “For a long time, we didn’t know if the prison was actually going to be built,” city councillor Marius Meremans told VRT. “There has been a lot of legal wrangling and unfortunately protest against the location. We have lost a lot of time and money, but we’re glad we can move ahead now.”

Residents and environmental organisations were concerned about the location of the new prison, situated in the southwest of the city in a rural area known as Oud Klooster. It is bordered by the railway line to the south, the Oude Dender distributary to the north and the Dender river to the west.