New tool to help engineering students choose the right jobs

Closing the gap

This allows them to decide what sort of role would be the best fit for their skills, and makes them more aware of the various job options available to engineering graduates. More than 100 people from 20 businesses were involved in the development of the Prefer test, and it will be further refined based on industry feedback.

“Our tool aims to close the gap between graduates and industry,” said PhD student Sofie Craps. “Input from business was important and extremely valuable. The enthusiasm from industry was sometimes overwhelming; there is clearly a need for such an instrument.”

Students can take the test individually, and lecturers can use the tool during classes. “At KU Leuven, we will systematically build Prefer into our new curriculum for the industrial engineering course,” explained professor Greet Langie, vice dean of the faculty of industrial engineering and promotor of the project that developed the test.