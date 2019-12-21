New year, new wolf: Festive arrival confirmed in Limburg

Environment minister proposes Noël or Noëlla as a name for the new wolf who is setting up house in Flanders

A new wolf has arrived in Flanders, the Agency for Nature and Woodlands (ANB) confirmed this week. The animal was first spotted by a jogger in the neighbourhood of Oudsbergen, in Limburg. Subsequent investigations by wildlife specialists found fresh paw prints in the area.

“Not a white Christmas, but a wolf Christmas,” tweeted Zuhal Demir, Flanders’ environment minister. She went on to suggest a name: “Welcome Noël(la)?”

The Duinengordel nature reserve, where the paw prints were found, is close to the territory of August (pictured), the male wolf whose mate Naya was apparently killed by hunters during the summer. Specialists from the Nature and Forest Research Institute examined the new prints and confirmed that they were made by a wolf, but not by August.

Going by the size, the prints could have been made by a female wolf or a young male. If it is female, there is a chance that she will pair up with August, who has been seen in the area as recently as last week.

However it is also possible that the wolf will move on and establish new territory elsewhere, ANB said.