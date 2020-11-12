NextGen District: circular economy hub at port of Antwerp’s industrial core

In its next step to become carbon-neutral, the port of Antwerp is developing NextGen District, which will help turn waste into usable products for the chemical sector

A vacant site at the port of Antwerp that formerly housed the Opel car manufacturing facility is set to become a circular economy hotspot. The NextGen District offers space and customised facilities to both start-ups and larger companies that want to turn waste into basic products for the many chemical companies at the port.

From the late 1960s to 2014 General Motors built Opel cars at the site in the north of the port. After the plant closed in 2010, the Antwerp Port Authority took over the terrain of some 88 hectares – the size of about 110 football fields.

“The initial plan was just to attract a new major player to the site, then called the Churchill Industrial Zone, but that came to nothing,” says Jelle Dierckx, manager of the Invest & Development department at the port authority. “As the port of Antwerp intensified its efforts to become more sustainable and climate-neutral, we devised a more fitting scheme and name for the large terrain.”