NextGen District: circular economy hub at port of Antwerp’s industrial core
In its next step to become carbon-neutral, the port of Antwerp is developing NextGen District, which will help turn waste into usable products for the chemical sector
The next generation
From the late 1960s to 2014 General Motors built Opel cars at the site in the north of the port. After the plant closed in 2010, the Antwerp Port Authority took over the terrain of some 88 hectares – the size of about 110 football fields.
“The initial plan was just to attract a new major player to the site, then called the Churchill Industrial Zone, but that came to nothing,” says Jelle Dierckx, manager of the Invest & Development department at the port authority. “As the port of Antwerp intensified its efforts to become more sustainable and climate-neutral, we devised a more fitting scheme and name for the large terrain.”
Waste not
The site was named NextGen District and marketed as a hub for circular economy initiatives in the process and energy industries. Since the port has the largest cluster of chemical companies in Europe, the chemical sector was a logical focus.
“We want to welcome companies that convert waste into products that can then be used again for chemical processes, like, for example, turning plastics into oil,” explains Dierckx. The port also targets enterprises working on circular carbon solutions and renewable energy.
About a month ago, the port launched a new consultation process for parties interested in setting up shop at the spot. The port is currently offering a bit more than half of the terrain to candidates. The rest of the site might be added to NextGen District later, or serve other purposes.
Jelle Dierckx: “All residents at NextGen can profit from the exchange of ideas”
“We are reaching out to a very diverse array of enterprises, from start-ups to major players,” says Dierckx. “To meet their specific needs, we divided the site into three sections: NextGen Demo, NextGen Park and NextGen Lots.”
Demo will be a kind of living lab, offering specialised facilities and support to small companies that are getting ready to move on to the next level. “They should have outgrown the incubator phase, and we can help them to start testing their production at an industrial level.”
For companies that have passed that testing phase, the Park section will offer the necessary space and resources to further expand their capacity and portfolios. The Lots area, finally, provides larger grounds to bigger players.
What makes the port ideal in giving a boost to ecological transition is that we can carry out innovations on a very large scale
“Crucial to our concept is that these three parts will be connected,” explains Dierckx, “so that all residents can profit from the exchange of ideas, and perhaps of materials as well. What is waste for one company can be an important asset to another.”
An engineering bureau is currently carrying out a study to further refine the NextGen District concept. The results of the first market consultation will be evaluated in about four months, after which another consultation round will probably follow. “We are not going to rush this; we want to get it exactly right.”
The development of NextGen District is part of a larger transformation of Antwerp’s port, which is also symbolised by the circular carbon-neutral business park Blue Gate Antwerp. The business park already houses the BlueChem incubator, which offers young chemical companies with a sustainable mindset the infrastructure and services they need to grow.
An architectural rendering of the future NextGen District
In about a year, the BlueApp should also open its doors and provide research institutes and companies with state-of-the-art facilities to work on sustainable projects for the chemical industry.
“NextGen District and Blue Gate are perfectly complementary,” says Dierckx. “What sets NextGen apart is that it is truly located at the port’s industrial core and at the docks where the biggest ships pass. We collaborate closely with Blue Gate so that we can combine our strengths for the overarching purpose of a more sustainable port and chemical cluster.”
But that’s not all. There is a long list of projects meant to usher the port into a new, greener era.
‘Economically viable’
There is a consortium established to develop the sustainable production of methanol, a crucial resource for the chemical industry. The building of a demo factory for methanol production should start in 2022.
There is also the Antwerp@C project to capture carbon dioxide emissions and re-use or store them, and thus cut the total emission of CO2 in the port by half over the next decade. There are wind energy initiatives, projects to reuse surplus heat and plans to develop alternative fuels for ships.
“What makes the port ideal in giving a boost to the general ecological transition is that we can, together with our companies, carry out innovative activities on a very large scale,” says Dierckx. “We can have a major impact fairly quickly. We also take great care to ensure that they are economically viable, so that the changes become deeply embedded in our economic system.”
Photo, top: Turning plastic waste into oil is a game-changer in the move to a circular economy
©BASF/Flickr