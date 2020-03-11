Nine new or expanded ‘mobihubs’ for Flanders

A mobihub will be popping up in many cities and towns across Flanders, bundling transport options in one place and offering other services

Economy minister Hilde Crevits has announced plans for nine more mobihubs in Flanders. A mobihub, or mobipunt in Dutch, is a recognised site that bundles together services such as bike- and car-sharing, charging stations and package pick-up.

Mobihubs are located at or near existing transport hubs such as train stations. The idea is to make it easier for residents to use alternative forms of transport to the car, and especially in linking different modes of transport. Not all mobihubs are the same; while one might offer a bike repair service, for instance, another will offer scooter-share parking.

Three of the new or expanded sites are in West Flanders – Ypres, Diksmuide and Veurne – and six are in Flemish Brabant. Those are Asse, Zemst, Haacht, Wezembeek-Oppem, Sint-Genesius Rode and Vilvoorde.

The services will be tailored to meet the needs of the local site, explained Crevits. In Ypres, for example, the former freight depot will be transformed into a park-and-ride and cycle repair shop, with package pick-up and drop-off lockers. Veurne already has a mobipunt, but it will be expanded to include car-share parking, cycle racks and electric charging stations.