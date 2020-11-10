NMBS debuts new uniforms
Rail service staff say goodbye to the drab grey suits with which we’ve become so familiar, introducing a whole new uniform in shades of blue
Matching facemask
The new uniforms will be worn by all staff who come into contact with the public on trains and platforms and in station ticket counters. Besides new designs of the well-known blazers, slacks, skirts, caps, ties and scarves, the new uniforms include winter coats and a matching facemask. A dress has also been added to the line for women who choose to wear one.
The new uniforms have winter and summer versions, both designed by the Xandres fashion label, headquartered in Destelbergen, just outside of Ghent. The final designs were selected by a jury of workers and regular travellers and then tested by a select group of staff last year. This led to some adjustments in the design for comfort and practical purposes.
According to the NMBS, the choice of materials and manufacturing were made according to strict standards of sustainability, and the old uniforms will be recycled to make other products, such as insulation materials.
Photos courtesy NMBS