NMBS debuts new uniforms

Summary Rail service staff say goodbye to the drab grey suits with which we’ve become so familiar, introducing a whole new uniform in shades of blue

The NMBS rail service debuted its new uniforms this week. The smart dark blue suits with bright blue piping replace the grey ensembles with orange detailing that staff have been wearing for 10 years.

The new uniforms will be worn by all staff who come into contact with the public on trains and platforms and in station ticket counters. Besides new designs of the well-known blazers, slacks, skirts, caps, ties and scarves, the new uniforms include winter coats and a matching facemask. A dress has also been added to the line for women who choose to wear one.