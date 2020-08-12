No day-trippers allowed in Knokke-Heist until ‘end of heat wave’

The city’s mayor, Daphné Dumery (N-VA), pointed the finger at NMBS and Brussels police who she thinks should stop gang members from getting on the train in the capital. “Our police here are now having to carry out inspections in the station carefully so that we aren’t profiling,” she said on Terzake, referring to the fact that the young men causing trouble at the coast were of Caribbean and African descent. “Why can’t these gangs be stopped in the Brussels stations? Corona measures do not allow travelling in large groups, in any case.”

Twelve kilometres up the coast, meanwhile, in Knokke-Heist, police are still turning away visitors coming into the city without a hotel reservation. According to local police, there were also several incidents there involving groups of young people on Saturday, such as fights and not conforming to coronavirus regulations. Last month, there was an after-hours clash between partying youth and police in the city.

Police are now stopping day-trippers driving into Knokke and also intervening at the train station, though far less as it is impossible to keep up with the number of people getting off the trains. When Knokke-Heist will begin to welcome back day visitors is unclear, though temperatures are supposed to drop to under 30°C in Brussels by Thursday.