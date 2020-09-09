No McDonald’s for Tervuren, to the relief of many residents

While there were petitions both for and against, Tervuren’s city council has ultimately said no to fast food

The debate can now be put to rest: There will be no McDonald’s in Tervuren. The fast food giant had requested a permit to build an outlet on the Leuvensesteenweg, but the city council has now voted to refuse the permit.

The Leuvensesteenweg is part of the N3, which runs from Leuven all the way to Cinquantenaire in Brussels. The Africa Museum and Tervuren’s tram station are both located on the Leuvensesteenweg.

The British School is just off the thoroughfare, one of the reasons cited by citizens as to why a fast food restaurant should not be present there. But the biggest problem, according to some 400 residents of Tervuren who lodged an official objection with the city, was the potential increase in traffic.

It was ultimately traffic concerns that convinced the city council to reject the request for a permit. “Leuvensesteenweg is already a very busy avenue,” said city councillor Bram Peters (Groen+). “But aside from that we also don’t want any more shops or eateries in that neighbourhood. The Mobility Council had also advised us to not approve the building permit.”

Tervuren currently has no fast food chains, and not everyone agreed that McDonald’s shouldn’t make an entry. While there was a petition against the chain, there was also a petition in favour of it. Those people don’t have to travel too far to get their fix, however; there is a McDonald’s in neighbouring Overijse.

Photo ©Virginie Lefour/BELGA