Nursing homes too strict on visiting, says health minister

We are seeing nursing homes returning to this practice, but the impact on the well-being of residents is enormous

Under the present rules, visits to residents can be banned temporarily or restricted if there is an outbreak of the virus in the home, or even in the local community. This should be the exception rather than the rule, but many homes appear to be limiting visits to a half hour a week, or insisting that only one regular visitor be allowed for each resident.

“We are seeing nursing homes returning to this practice because of safety concerns, but the impact on the well-being of the residents is enormous,” said Katrien Schryvers (CD&V), a member of the Flemish parliament’s welfare committee, which has also been considering the issue this week.

“I think such a ban on visits, even if only temporarily, is disproportionate,” she continued. “It is also unacceptable for residents to live in fear of a possible ban on visits if an infection is detected.”

As well as calling on nursing homes to behave more humanely, Beke has referred the matter to the Covid-19 Care Taskforce. “I’ve asked the task force to follow up and evaluate visitor arrangements,” he said.

Photo ©Thierry Roge/BELGA