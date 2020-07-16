Nutritionist visits for overweight kids now reimbursed

Children and teenagers with weight problems can now get reimbursed for up to 10 visits to a nutritionist

Children who struggle with maintaining a healthy weight can now get reimbursed by their health insurance for appointments with nutritionists. This was previously only available to adults.

Federal health insurance agency Riziv will cover 10 sessions with a nutritionist over a two-year period for kids aged six to 17. There is a co-pay of €5 for a 30-minute session and €10 for a 60-minute session.

To get reimbursed, the child must be referred to a nutritionist by their doctor and fall outside of normal parameters in the body mass index, taking into consideration age and gender. The reimbursement also covers parents visiting a nutritionist alone to discuss their child’s diet.

“More and more young people are becoming overweight,” said federal health minister Maggie De Block, who approved the new reimbursement. “This has psychological as well as serious physical consequences. It’s crucial to get professional help at a young age in order to prevent lifelong weight problems.”