Old Allianz buildings at De Brouckère to become flats and hotel

As the insurance giant moves house, developers are swooping in to turn their old grey office block into a smart new housing and hospitality hub

The process has started to develop the full square block bordered by Lakensestraat and De Brouckèreplein (where UGC Cinema is located) into housing and a hotel. The cinema would remain and not be affected by the building project.

Insurance provider Allianz is currently moving out of the block of buildings, which is why they are coming free. Developers Immobel and BPI are investing €140 million in a project dubbed BrouckR.

The plan is to create 180 flats as well as about 130 student rooms and a 145-room hotel on the site. While the idea is to knock down the office building and build a new structure, the historical facades that face De Brouckèreplein (pictured) would remain and be fully restored.