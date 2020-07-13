Old Renault site to become brand new neighbourhood

The former car manufacturing facility will be turned into a new district, with housing, a hospital and a school – but not overnight

After more than two decades, the cities of Vilvoorde and Machelen, together with the province of Flemish Brabant, have reached an agreement on what to do with the old Renault manufacturing facility.

The Renault plant shut down 23 years ago, leaving 240 hectares of polluted ground. Part of it is in Machelen and part of it is in Vilvoorde.

Discussions have taken place over the years as to what should be done with the site, but no conclusion has ever been reached until now. The site will become a new neighbourhood, complete with residential areas, a new hospital, a park and a concert hall.