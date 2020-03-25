Older generations are better at following coronavirus measures, survey shows

Findings from the first survey show that 75% of those with children are taking care of them at home and that only 3% found it necessary to pay a visit to their parents. Most people are working from home, and most of those who aren’t admit it would not be possible. Only one in 10 responded that they could work from home but weren’t allowed to by their bosses.

A key question in the survey was when the last time was that the person shook hands or greeted someone with a kiss outside of their home. This date gets further and further away the older the respondents get.

“We clearly see that those aged 65-plus stopped doing this early on, while the younger generations started only when the government implemented the measures on 13 March,” said researcher Philippe Beutels. “This means that the vast majority of people over age 65 started social distancing earlier and so found it easier to adapt to the government measures than the rest of the population.”

The university will repeat the questionnaire, with possible alterations, every Tuesday as the weeks go by. “It’s important that we can compare them week after week,” said biostatistics researcher Niel Hens. “This gives us the opportunity to make better projections based on existing and new mathematical models.”

Anyone living in Belgium is invited to fill out the survey, which will be online on Tuesdays from 10.00 to 22.00. It is available in Dutch, English and French.

Photo: James Arthur Gekiere/BELGA