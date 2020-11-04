Olives and edamame: Flemish food strategy supports new crops
Flemish agriculture minister Hilde Crevits is putting together a Flemish food strategy to create a more sustainable supply that ensures a fair price for farmers
Farm-to-table
In an effort to make the local food chain more sustainable and innovative, agriculture minister Hilde Crevits is working on a Flemish food strategy. “We want people to know where their food comes from and to bring farmers and citizens closer together,” said Crevits. “Farmers must be able to receive a fair price for their products in the future, so we need to support their efforts to produce sustainable products.”
The minister said that the focus of the food strategy is circular economies, sustainability, innovation, eating local and short-chain farming and food.
With Covid, people have started talking about things that don’t really work in our food supply chain
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the food supply chain, and heightened people’s awareness of local farmers and food production. “We are seizing this opportunity to rethink where we want to go with our food in all sectors in Flanders,” said Crevits.
She has already signed an agreement with 23 organisations that represent farmers, processers, retailers and the food services sector, including potato trade federation Belgapom, farmers’ union Boerenbond and catering sector association Horeca Vlaanderen. It is the first time that so many organizations have come together to promote Flemish food products.
Some of Flanders’ better-known products, such as those apples, pears and beer, are important, but don’t need promoting. Under the new strategy, lesser-known products, like cheese and biscuits, will be pushed into the spotlight.
Sabien Windels (left) teaches citizens to plant their own food gardens ©Roof Food/Facebook
The local food movement is not as strong in Belgium as it is in other European countries, but that’s beginning to change. In recent years, funding has been provided for projects that focus on augmenting local food production.
The Institute for Agricultural and Fisheries Research (Ilvo), for example, provided funding for an urban farming project in Ghent. Founded by Sabien Windels, Roof Food produces herbs, vegetables and fruit on the roof of a co-working building, selling the harvest to local restaurants and offering tours and advice to citizens on starting their own veggie gardens.
Roof Food also aims to develop a blueprint to help others start their own rooftop farming concepts. The funding has helped them to conduct technical research such as plot, substrate and variety tests.
Windels and her team offer technical assistance on everything from growing plants productively to water management to creating a safe rooftop space. They also provide financial guidance.
In recent months interest in local food has increased, says Windels. “During Covid, people have started talking about things that don’t really work in our food supply chain,” she says. “For example, food security is quite fragile because we import a lot, and we export a lot. So we see that there’s increasing interest in food sovereignty, and it starts with knowing how to provide that.”
Novel crops
Under the new food strategy, minister Crevits also plans to highlight new products that aren’t traditionally produced in Flanders. Ilvo, for instance, recently launched a four-year project in the processing of quinoa, a high protein and gluten-free grain traditionally grown in South America.
While there is no word on what other products will be considered under the Flemish food strategy, there are several innovations that definitely fit the bill.
Three years ago, Ghent native Lorenzo Colle planted Belgium’s first olive trees in Scherpenheuvel, Flemish Brabant, near the Coberger wine estate. If wine grapes could be produced in the region so, too, could olives, he thought.
Olives run in Colle’s family: While he was born and raised in Flanders, one of his grandmothers is Spanish by birth. The family still has land in the Somontano region, where they have produced olives for many generations.
Lorenzo Colle started with just 100 olive trees and will soon plant 10 times that ©Co & Oil
Before establishing his own trees in Flemish Brabant, Colle launched Co & Oil. Investing about €4,000 from his own savings, his goal was to revive his family’s tradition of olive oil production in Spain.
That proved successful, with Colle selling the olive oil in Belgium. So he took another risk and planted 100 olive trees here.
He opted for the smaller Arbequina variety of olive, with low acidity, which is perfect for oil. The increasingly hot summers have only been good news for the trees.
In just three years’ time, each tree is producing 20 kilograms of olives. At peak production, this will range from between 20 and 30 kilos. The trees are actually producing ahead of schedule, said Colle.
We must have our food story completely ready so we know on which fronts we can innovate
The entrepreneur hopes to plant an additional 1,000 trees in Lokeren, East Flanders, just outside of Ghent, next year and expand production by a further 1,000 trees each consecutive year. For now, he preserves the olives whole in salt brine and sells them locally. In future, though, he hopes to press them into olive oil.
Flemish farmers have shown great interest in working collaboratively, said Colle. They hope to replace unsuccessful corn crops with olive trees, and share costs and profits. He’s also hoping to develop a circular system with local pig farmers to help with irrigation.
Colle isn’t the only grower taking a risk on non-traditional production in Flanders. Sander Fleerakkers, researcher at the Proefstation vegetable research and development centre in Sint-Katelijne-Waver, is looking at soybean production for human consumption.
Popular in hip, new eateries, the edamame market is growing fast in Flanders
Edamame – young soybeans in the pod – is a growing market in Flanders, says Fleerakkers. It’s used in Japanese restaurants and in the industrial food chain, typically imported from Asian countries. Cultivating the bean locally reduces its carbon footprint.
According to Fleerakkers, soybeans are a good fit for the region. It fixes its own nitrogen in the soil, which means it takes less fertiliser to produce. And it’s not vulnerable to pests and diseases.
Proefstation has proven that growing soybeans here is possible and are now seeking funding to continue trials. The research centre works to develop other fresh produce in Flanders, including melons, peas and little gem lettuces.
The Flemish food strategy will be officially launched in 2022 at a Flemish food summit. Crevits: “We must have our food story completely ready so we know on which fronts we can innovate.”
Photo top: Flanders’ first olive grove is producing after just three years
©Co & Oil