Olives and edamame: Flemish food strategy supports new crops

The local food movement is not as strong in Belgium as it is in other European countries, but that’s beginning to change. In recent years, funding has been provided for projects that focus on augmenting local food production.

The Institute for Agricultural and Fisheries Research (Ilvo), for example, provided funding for an urban farming project in Ghent. Founded by Sabien Windels, Roof Food produces herbs, vegetables and fruit on the roof of a co-working building, selling the harvest to local restaurants and offering tours and advice to citizens on starting their own veggie gardens.

Roof Food also aims to develop a blueprint to help others start their own rooftop farming concepts. The funding has helped them to conduct technical research such as plot, substrate and variety tests.

Windels and her team offer technical assistance on everything from growing plants productively to water management to creating a safe rooftop space. They also provide financial guidance.

In recent months interest in local food has increased, says Windels. “During Covid, people have started talking about things that don’t really work in our food supply chain,” she says. “For example, food security is quite fragile because we import a lot, and we export a lot. So we see that there’s increasing interest in food sovereignty, and it starts with knowing how to provide that.”