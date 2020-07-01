Online learning will be part of new normal for secondary schools

The first wave of corona surprised us all, but we will be better prepared for the next school year

Those who have already mastered their lessons will get more challenging exercises or broader learning material. “That way we keep everyone on board, and we continue to stimulate students,” Weyts said.

In order to help secondary schools rise to this challenge, the government of Flanders is providing an additional €26 million for information and communications technologies. The extra resources can be used for new hardware and software, or to pay for additional support.

“The first wave of corona surprised us all, but we will be better prepared for the next school year,” Weyts said. “We can only guarantee the right to learn if we invest more in IT.”