Only ferry between Zeebrugge and UK will stop at end of year

The only passenger ferry service still running between Belgium and the UK is stopping its service, which could have dire consequences for tourism in West Flanders

The P&O passenger ferry that runs from Zeebrugge on the Flemish coast to Hull in the UK will set sail for the last time at the end of this year. Citing the coronavirus crisis, P&O has decided to end the service across the North Sea.

P&O has been running the overnight route between Hull and Zeebrugge since 1974. The service saw one ferry going in each direction every night and brought hundreds of thousands of tourists a year to Bruges and First World War sites in the Westhoek.

The company is planning to take both the ferries out of service. Information from the company was scant, but a leaked document to staff last week indicated that the ongoing pandemic and Brexit, as well as the age of the ferries themselves, forced the decision.