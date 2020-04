Only half of citizens would accept Covid monitoring apps

How much is too much?

For comparison, only 7% of respondents found social distancing measures unacceptable, while 16% found the restriction to essential journeys unacceptable. Digging deeper, the survey revealed that resistance to such an app increases if the data is used to control personal freedom.

The main result is that 51% of respondents would welcome such an app, while 39% would not want to install one on their smartphones. The remaining 10% were not sure.

A survey testing attitudes to this approach was carried out by the Data & Society Knowledge Centre , a collaboration between university research groups in Brussels, Leuven and Ghent. Some 1,708 people completed the survey, which was carried out in collaboration with the newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

The danger of ‘function creep’ is clear to them, so it’s important to ask for sufficient controls that limit the use of this data

Only 19% would object to the data being used to predict the further spread of the virus based on movements and contacts, while a function that prompts the phone’s owner to stay in quarantine because of a risky contact would be opposed by 26% of respondents. But if the risky contact meant someone could not go into a supermarket or use public transport, then resistance rises to 54%.

The number of people willing to share their location data after the corona virus crisis has passed drops sharply, from 51% to 34% of respondents. Factor in contacts, and it drops to around 25%.

The survey also found that 78% of respondents are concerned that personal data shared in the context of the corona crisis will later become the property of other organisations or companies.

“Privacy is not yet dead,” commented Rob Heyman, co-ordinator of the Knowledge Centre. “In many cases our respondents weigh up the situation and only allow what is necessary.”

People are also well aware that data can be used for other purposes in the future. “The danger of ‘function creep’” is clear to them, so it’s important to ask for sufficient controls that limit the use of this data, both over time and in terms of location.”

