Only half of citizens would accept Covid monitoring apps

Using mobile phone data to track people’s movements and possible exposure to the coronavirus would be acceptable for around half of the population of Flanders, according to a survey published this week. The results also show a large majority worried about abuse of their data after the crisis is over.

“An app is not out of the question, according to these results, but it’s clear that location data, and in particular precise GPS data, are sensitive,” explained researcher Marijn Martens of Ghent University. “Less accurate data, such as a mobile phone signal, is considered acceptable more often. It will be crucial for app developers to explain clearly which data are and are not being collected.”

Mobile phone tracking data is one element currently being discussed in plans for lifting restrictions imposed to control the spread of the corona virus. The idea is that everyone would be required to install an app on their phones that would then track their movements.

These apps may also use a phone’s Bluetooth function to record proximity to other users, which would allow detailed contact tracing in cases of infection.